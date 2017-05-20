Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Bernard Tekpetey cameos for Schalke on German Bundesliga final day

Published on: 20 May 2017
Bernard Tekpetey

Bernard Tekpetey played his first Bundesliga match in five months after climbing off the bench to play in the 1 draw at Ingolstadt on the final day of competition.

The 19-year-old was introduced on the 90th minute mark to replace veteran Coke.

Tekpetey’s last match in the Bundesliga was back in December last year when he came on in the 87th minute in 1-1 draw with Freiburg at home.

He was a member of Ghana’s squad at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations where he made two appearances.

 

