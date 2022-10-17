Bernard Tekpetey: Serie A side Bologna set sights on in-form striker

Bologna are interested in Bernard Tekpetey, who is having a fantastic season for Bulgarian champions Ludogorets.

The Italian club have been keeping a close eye on Tekpetey, and according to reports, they may make a move for him in January.

Although Tekpetey is content in Bulgaria, he would welcome the opportunity to play in one of Europe's top leagues.

On Monday, he scored twice after two goals were disallowed for offside as Ludogorets defeated PFC Beroe Stara Zagora 4-0 in the league.

Tekpetey has seven league goals in 10 games and is on pace to surpass last season's tally of 10 goals in 24 games as Ludogorets was crowned champions.

Bologna is in 17th place in Serie A with a -7 goal difference, having scored 10 goals in 10 games and conceded 17.

They are desperate for a striker to bolster their attack, and Tekpetey could be their best bet.