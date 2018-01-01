Bernard Tepketey terminates contract with Austrian side Rheindorf Altach

Ghana and Schalke forward Bernard Tepketey has terminated contract with Austrian side Rheindorf Altach GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 20-year has decided to quit after failing to make his mark in the Australian top tier.Tekpetey has only managed just ten league games with just five starts and just a goal to his name.

He will now jump back to Schalke where he will join the team for the winter break training camp and hope manager Domenico Tedesco will want him for the second half of the season.

He will fancy his chances of making an impression on the team with first-team forwards Di Santo and Breel Embolo having just two goals between them with only Austrian forward Guido Burgstaller having 7 in sixteen league games.

The Ghanaian joined Rheindorf in the summer after he played for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations staged in Gabon and technically spend six month at the club.

