Bet365 Bonus code for 2022: Use 365AFR (valid for Ghana) - Time limits and T&Cs apply

Brand new bet365 customers in Ghana can now use our bet365 bonus code to hit the ground running - full details within.

What is the Bet365 Bonus Code?

The current Bet365 bonus code is 365AFR. Bet365's new customers can enter the 365AFR sign-up code during registration. The code works for all: sports, casino, games, bingo and poker offers available in Ghana.

Bet365 Bonus Code For Ghana - 365AFR

Signing up with the bet365 bonus code - the process

Before anyone can dive in and enjoy all that bet365 has to offer, there is a necessary sign-up process - not really a surprise! In order to keep things as simple as possible, I’ve put together a quick step by step for how you can run through this process right here:

Head to the site via the direct links given here Assign an email and password for your account Provide all personal info - DOB, name, address, phone, etc. Enter the bet365 bonus code - 365AFR Agree to terms and conditions

Note: The bonus code 365AFR can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Bet365 Bonus Code FAQs

Does bet365 have a native app I can download?

Of course. This is actually one of the main competitive advantages that bet365 has over some other betting sites in Ghana. The mobile app is nothing short of incredible, and it can be downloaded for Android or iOS right now.

Does bet365 require that I verify my details after signing up?

Yes, but again, this is a very simple process. All you need to do is send through proof of your address and age, and your account will be verified within 24 hours.

What should I do if the bonus code doesn’t work for me?

In the unlikely event that the bonus code doesn't work for you, I would recommend that you contact the customer support team whenever you get the chance to see what the issue is.

Can anyone sign up with bet365?

Although bet365 is a platform that accepts bettors from Ghana, you will still need to be over the age of 18 and be able to prove it to have your account verified.

Is this a brand I can trust?

Bet365 is one of the most trusted brands in the industry, and this is true on a global scale. So yes, it is a site that you shouldn't be concerned about signing up with.

Is it easy to reach a support team if I’m having any troubles?

Yes, the customer support agents that bet365 has in place are available on a 24/7 basis.

Does bet365 have high betting minimums?

No, the bet minimums that bet365 has, both within the sportsbook and throughout the other platforms are relatively low compared to other sites.

How can I access all of the products?

Once you have created an account you will be able to access all of the products.

Is the offer valid for other countries?

Yes, our offer code works as well for Kenya and Nigeria.

Bet365 Promo code: What makes the platform special?

User Experience

It is common knowledge that bet365 is one of the most appealing betting sites in Ghana today, and the user experience is one of the main reasons why. With a stylish interface, simple navigation tools, combined with one of the most responsive desktop platforms in the industry, it's a site that doesn't cause any frustration whatsoever.

Sports Available & Their Odds

Since the sportsbook is pretty much bet365’s main product, you would expect that it has a wide range of sports available. This is something that I can confirm, as bet365 allows members to wager on almost 30 different sporting events right now. This includes sports that are hugely popular in Ghana as well, such as football, basketball, horse racing, and cricket. I can't leave this section without mentioning the odds either, as they are usually very competitive across the board. You don't need to be concerned about a lack of markets either, as bet365 regularly whips up more than a hundred for major sporting events.

And if you are a new customer, you can explore all of this without risking much at all - just make sure you use the bet365 bonus code when registering.

Bet365 Sportsbook Best Features

Live streaming

Live betting

Cashouts

Bet builder

Personally, I feel like these four features are the major ones that help to create such a premium experience with bet365. These features allow you to watch live sport wherever you may be through the mobile app, you can take early and instant profits via cash out, and you can create your own markets with the bet builder tool.

The bet365 casino offering - very respectable

You might not have thought it, but bet365 actually has a fairly solid casino selection. You can enjoy table games, video slots, progressive jackpots, and even head into the live casino to get a real-life taste of the action. There are more than 100 games to choose from, but I particularly like the Age of the Gods selections as well as Quantum Roulette in the live casino.

Best casino features

Low bet minimums

Instant play

Large jackpots

Bingo at bet365 - fast-paced and fun

The bingo offerings that bet365 have really help to shed the reputation of bingo being slow and somewhat boring. With around-the-clock bingo games taking place, along with many different versions including 90-ball, 80-ball, 75-ball, and specials, there is never a dull moment. It doesn't cost an arm and a leg to get involved in a game either, which makes this level of fun somewhat more affordable.

Best bingo features

Low entry ticket prices

Large cash rewards

In-game chat functions

The Games section - truly a unique experience

The final product I’d like to discuss with you is the games section - an area of the site where bet365 truly stamps its unique mark. This section is absolutely loaded with bet365 originals, games that you simply will not find on other betting sites, but there is so much more too. You can easily explore jackpots, Megaways, and play video slots that carry all kinds of themes. So as you can see, the games section has not been overlooked by bet365 - not by any means. And since this section is constantly updated, I’d definitely suggest getting started with some of the newer titles that are now in the portfolio - like Hell’s Kitchen, Rolling in Gold, or Cosmic Clusters.

Banking Options

Deposit

Bet365 offers all of the main methods you’d expect from such a huge betting provider. Current methods include PayByPhone, Prepaid Cards, MasterCard/Visa, and direct bank transfers. It would appear that the accepted minimum is around 35 GHS, and there are no fees - perfect for those looking to apply the bet365 bonus code for enticing deals.

Withdrawals

When it’s time to withdraw your cash, you may use bank transfers, debit cards, and the site has started to include certain e-wallets recently too. While there are no fees charged for withdrawals, the standard processing time can be up to 48 hours, and then it can take anywhere from 1-5 business days to get your money.

Bet365’s customer support avenues

It's super comforting to know that you will never be left without a direct line to a support agent at bet365. You can reach the team 24 hours a day via email, live chat, or through the available phone line.

Bet365 mobile play

For those of you wishing to use bet365 on mobile, I cannot recommend the mobile app highly enough, and not just because you can use the same bet365 bonus code for awesome deals either. This app has an awesome interface, it can be downloaded on iOS and Android, and it has all of the key features that make the main desktop site so appealing. These features include live streaming, ongoing bonuses, cash-outs, as well as access to casino games once you’ve downloaded the app.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Live streaming available Streaming isn’t technically free Plenty of payment options Withdrawals aren’t always instant 24/7 customer support Slow email response times Great odds Cashouts not always on offer

My Bet365 Review - a strong choice

When I look at bet365 compared to other betting sites in Ghana, I'm not surprised whatsoever at the following this site currently has. Not only does it supply members with top-drawer online betting products, but the style and professionalism this site has been built with also create a strong vibe of a truly premium platform. Of course, you can check out our detailed bet365 review for more information about the bookmaker and their betting platform.

Last Update: 2022

18+ Play responsibly

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to the value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. The bet365 bonus code 365AFR can be used during registration. However, it does not change the offer amount in any way.