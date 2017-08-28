Betway Talent Search: Obed Appiah emerges top star

An 18-year-old attacking midfielder, Obed Appiah, was last Friday named winner among the 18 finalists of the maiden Betway Talent Search in Accra.

Appiah was adjudged winner of the competition after weeks of trials by many aspiring young footballers across four major capital cities in the country namely, Takoradi, Koforidua, Kumasi and Accra.

Appiah has earned a six-month trial contract with premier league club, Ashantigold, while Daniel Amaning and Mukaila Ahmed were offered a three-month and a month’s trial contract with the Obuasi-based side for placing second and third respectively.

The talent hunt event brought together a team of coaches and scouts to help discover and nurture unsigned football talents in Ghana and supervised by Betway’s brand ambassador and former Ghana captain, Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah.

The ecstatic winner told the Graphic Sports that he was ready to seize the opportunity offered them by Betway to establish himself as one of Ghana's finest footballers with Ashantigold.

"I'm very happy to have won this competition and I want to thank Betway for giving me and the other players this huge opportunity. The onus lies on me now to work and prove to people that this was no fluke," he said.

Former Ghana and Juventus star Appiah, praised exceptional football skills displayed by the competitors and said it was difficult for the technical team to select the eventual winner out of the many talented youngsters who appeared before them.

He also expressed hope that the 18-finalists would become great footballers for the country in the future.

"Once again, I want to thank Betway for giving me the opportunity to be part of this initiative and also want to thank the other coaches for a great deal of work done in the last seven weeks. To the players, I want you all to know that you are winners so go out there and make us proud," Appiah said.

