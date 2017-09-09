BIG BLOW: Black Stars B dealt huge blow as Seidu Salifu is ruled out of WAFU Championship

Maxwell Konadu’s dream of winning the WAFU Championship for the second time has been dealt a huge blow following the late injury suffered by midfielder Seidu Salifu.

The unattached former Club Africain and Adana Demirspor midfielder picked the career threatening injury at the team’s training session on Thursday from a cynical tackle from Stephen Sarfo.

The injury of the holding midfielder who was instrumental to the Ghana U20 side at the 2013 World Cup in Turkey has left Coach Maxwell Konadu with no option than to alter his strategy for the comepetition, inviting Wa All Stars winger Kelvin Andoh to replace Seidu.

Maxwell Konadu named a preliminary 25-man squad for this month's WAFU Nations Cup and the list includes former Club Africain midfielder Seidu Salifu who is unattached after leaving Turkish second-tier side Umraniyespor.

Ghana will face Gambia in the preliminary round of the competition on September 9 with the winner advancing to the group stage.

The tournament will be staged at the new Cape Coast Stadium from September 9-24.

