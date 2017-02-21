Big blow for Medeama as winger Bennett Ofori is ruled out of clash against Inter Allies with injury

Medeama will be without injured winger Bennett Ofori ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Inter Allies on Wednesday, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Ofori picked up an ankle injury during his side's barren draw against Hearts of Oak in Accra on Sunday.

The talented wideman has not train with the side after undergoing a scan in Tarkwa on Tuesday.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal the youngster has been told to rest as a precautionary measure as the injury is not serious as initially feared.

Winger Bennett Ofori has been ruled out of the clash against @InterAlliesFC with an ankle injury. Get well soon boy! pic.twitter.com/tOkMRKC2Vc — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) February 21, 2017

He will thus miss the home game against Inter Allies but should be fit enough for the trip to Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Ofori, who joined from giants Asante Kotoko, has impressed heavily in Yellow and Mauves colours.

He has featured in the opening two games where he has shown tremendous quality.

Many have tipped him for greatness after being likened several top stars.

