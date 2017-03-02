Big boost for Medeama ahead of Ebusua Dwarfs clash after midfield star Kwesi Donsu returned to training

Medeama have been boosted ahead of Ebusua Dwarfs after midfielder Kwesi Donsu returned to training.

The youngster is back in training after he missed the side's last two games against Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals.

The hugely influential midfield dynamo suffered the setback during their barren draw against Hearts of Oak two weeks ago.

But he has returned to full scale training after recovering fully from the knock.

Big News!! Midfield general Kwasi Donsu is available for selection ahead of @Ebusua_Dwarfs clash after returning to training pic.twitter.com/7jlzL8nEoh — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) March 2, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)