Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Big boost for Medeama ahead of Ebusua Dwarfs clash after midfield star Kwesi Donsu returned to training

Published on: 02 March 2017

Medeama have been boosted ahead of Ebusua Dwarfs after midfielder Kwesi Donsu returned to training.

The youngster is back in training after he missed the side's last two games against Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals.

The hugely influential midfield dynamo suffered the setback during their barren draw against Hearts of Oak two weeks ago.

But he has returned to full scale training after recovering fully from the knock.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations