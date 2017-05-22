Birmingham City could sign Ghana defender Daniel Opare after the appointment new sporting chief Jeff Vetere

Birmingham City could sign Ghana defender Daniel Opare following the appointment of new sporting director Jeff Vetere.

Vetere took the 26-year-old to Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2010 to fuel speculation he could turn attention to the African as he seeks to catapult the club back into promotion contenders.

The new Birmingham sporting chief has been an influential figure in the career of the Ghana international.

Opare never made the grade at Real but after an impressive stint at Standard Liege has gone on to play for Porto, Besiktas and is currently contracted to German side FC Augsburg.

He has struggled in the Bundesliga, and was recently on loan at RC Lens. With his contract in Germany expiring in 2018 he would be available at a reasonably good price and the Black Stars international would be an exciting addition to the Birmingham team.

