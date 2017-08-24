Birmingham City join chase for Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris

Birmingham City have joined a growing number of clubs interested in Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris.

The 25-year-old is a hot commodity after scoring 21 goals in his first two seasons with the relegated French side last season.

Already, Premier League sides Burnley and Watford have reportedly tabled an offer for the Ghanaian, who is valued around £9million.

Burnley are understood to be the leading candidate for his signature with the Ghanaian believed to be interested in a switch to England.

The West Brom and West Ham target, who can also play on the wing, has two years remaining on his current contract.

Given the player's ambitions to play in England, it seems likely that he will be prepared to drop down a division and play in the Championship.

