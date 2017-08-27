Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Birmingham City's manager refuses to give up on Afriyie Acquah despite transfer twist

Published on: 27 August 2017
STADIO OLIMPICO, TURIN, ITALY - 2015/12/05: Afriyie Acquah in action during the Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma. The Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma ended with final result of 1-1. Miralem Panic scored the opening goal for AS Roma, while Maxi Lopez equalizes at the minute 94. (Photo by Nicolo Campo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Torino have rejected Birmingham City's offer for Ghana international Afriyie Acquah and manager Sinisa Mihajlovic says the midfielder will stay in Italy.

Harry Redknapp has been chasing the 25-year-old for a while and the club were confident of completing a deal earlier this week before Torino began to stall.

And Mihajlovic told Italian reporters on Sunday that Blues' bid has been knocked back: "I was opposed to [his] sale. [The] bid from Birmingham too low, [he] will stay with us "

Redknapp is still hoping the two clubs can come to an agreement before Thursday's transfer deadline, but he isn't involved in the deal itself.

After Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Reading, Redknapp said: ''I don't deal with it so I don't know where we are with that. The deals are done by other people. I don’t know what will happen there.''

