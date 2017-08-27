Birmingham City's manager refuses to give up on Afriyie Acquah despite transfer twist
Torino have rejected Birmingham City's offer for Ghana international Afriyie Acquah and manager Sinisa Mihajlovic says the midfielder will stay in Italy.
Harry Redknapp has been chasing the 25-year-old for a while and the club were confident of completing a deal earlier this week before Torino began to stall.
And Mihajlovic told Italian reporters on Sunday that Blues' bid has been knocked back: "I was opposed to [his] sale. [The] bid from Birmingham too low, [he] will stay with us "
Redknapp is still hoping the two clubs can come to an agreement before Thursday's transfer deadline, but he isn't involved in the deal itself.
After Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Reading, Redknapp said: ''I don't deal with it so I don't know where we are with that. The deals are done by other people. I don’t know what will happen there.''