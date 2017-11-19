BK Hacken play maker Nasiru Mohammed not disappointed over inability to make a debut for Ghana against Egypt

BK Hacken play maker Nasiru Mohammed is not disappointed over his inability to make his debut appearance for Ghana in the last group game of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

The former Ghana U20 skipper was handed his dream call up into the Black Stars for the first time by Coach Kwasi Appiah ahead of the clash with the Pharaohs.

The intelligent playmaker could only manage the bench as an unused substitute in the game that ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw.

But the determined attacking midfielder says he is not disappointed for not debuting against Egypt.

“I am not disappointed. This is my first call up and this game was an important game even though the results was inconsequential to our chances of qualifying but wining would have been a good thing for the nation,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“I believe I’ll surely have my time to debut for the Black Stars so far as I keep my performance in my club and keep catching the eyes of Coach Kwasi Appiah.

The former Rainbow FC midfielder is convinced that he had a good session with the Black Stars during trainings and expects to be in the team.

“I did my best in all the training sessions with the team and am sure I impressed the coaches and I believe I’ll be handed subsequent call ups and with that, I’ll surely have my time to play.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

