Black Maidens coach Evans Adotey confirms SAFA friendly game request

Black Maidens head coach, Evans Adotey has disclosed that South Africa have requested to engage them in a friendly match before the end of the month.

Ghana’s Black Maidens grabbed their place at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after an emphatic 19-0 aggregate win over Djibouti.

As part of their preparations for the competition, the team is expected to engage in series of friendly matches before the tournament takes off.

The team's coach, Evans Adotey has revealed that the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has requested to play a friendly game against them before the month of March ends, but says they are yet to have a response from the FA.

"We got an invitation from South Africa to plays friendly match against them before the month ends," Adotey told Happy FM.

"I have presented my proposal and plan for international friendly matches to the GFA and we waiting for approval from the Ministry."

The biennial tournament is due to kick-start from 13 November – 1 December, 2018.

