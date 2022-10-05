Black Meteors to play Dreams FC in a friendly

Ghana's Olympic team Black Meteors will face Dreams FC in a friendly game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The national U-23 side is currently in camp preparing ahead for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Head Coach of the Black Meteors (U-23) Ibrahim Tanko has invited 27 players to camp at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The Black Meteors were drawn by in the first round of the qualifiers and will face either Mozambique and Mauritius in the second round of the qualifiers.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko will be able to access the readiness of his players in this friendly against the Ghana Premier League side.