Black Meteors underrated Mozambique, says forward Maxwell Boakye

Published on: 25 October 2022
Ghanaian forward Maxwell Boakye, who plays in Mozambique, believes Black Meteors underestimated the East African side in their Africa Cup of Nations U23 qualifying match.

Even though the Mozambicans lost 2-1 at home, Boakye was impressed with their performance.

“From what I saw, the Black Meteors underrated Mozambique. I play here, Mozambique has a lot of respect for Ghana, they knew it was going to be difficult for them but I think Meteors undermined them”

“Even though Ghana won, Mozambique performed better than the Meteors,” he said on Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored two penalties, handing the Ghana U23 team first leg advantage and are expected to seal qualification this weekend.

The Baba Yara Stadium will host the encounter on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

