Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi calls for support ahead of Cameroon clash

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has called on Ghanaians to rally behind them ahead of their crucial clash against Cameroon in the second leg of the FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier.

The Princesses secured a vital away goal in the first leg as they drew 1-1 against Cameroon in Yaounde fortnight ago.

Speaking ahead of the match, coach Basigi urged the nation to back them in their quest to pick the sole ticket to the competition, which is scheduled to come off in France.

“We need their support so badly, we need them to give us all the necessary morale support in order to boost the girls confidence and they should also pray for us,” Basigi told Ghanacrusader.com

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated encounter will be played on Saturday, 27 January, 2018 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

