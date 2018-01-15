Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi rues bad officiating after Cameroon stalemate

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has bewailed officiating during his side's 1-1 stalemate with Cameroon in the final round of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier.

The Princesses inched closer to booking a place in this year’s U-20 Women’s World Cup that will be staged in France and this results will certainly give them the advantage going into the second leg.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas trainer heaped praises on his charges and expressed his upbeat about their chances in the second leg.

“Officiating wasn’t the best yesterday. The referee was clearly out there to help the Cameroonians but my girls did their best. The scoreline isn’t the best but I strongly believe we will qualify to France,” Basigi told Happy FM.

The second leg of the qualifier will come off on Sunday, 28th January at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)