Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi wary of Cameroon threat ahead of World Cup qualifier

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has cautioned his charges to wary of the threat Cameroon will pose in the second leg of the 2018 U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier.

The Princesses held Cameroon to 1-1 stalemate in the first leg in Yaounde last Sunday, thanks to Priscilla Adubea's second half equalizer.

Following the draw in Yaounde, the Princesses edged closer to making it the FIFA's U-20 global football fiesta, which is slated to come off in France.

“I remember I took the Black Queens to Yaounde a few years back where achieved 1-1 scoreline and they shocked us in Accra with a 2-2 scoreline as we were unable to qualify for the Olympics."

“So we’ve learned a lot from that and we shall work extra hard so that this team round we’ll not experience the same faith few years back, so therefore we must work very hard and the girls are very poised for the second leg encounter and the remain confident of securing qualification,” Basigi said in an interview.

The second leg of the qualifier will come off on Sunday, 28th January at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)