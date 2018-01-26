Black Princesses geared up for Saturday’s World Cup crunch qualifier

The Black Princesses are geared up for this Saturday’s crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying second leg match against Cameroon.

The national U20 female side drew 1-1 with their Cameroonian counterparts in the first leg tie played in Yaoundé a fortnight ago.

Priscilla Adubea scored for Ghana in the second half after the Young Indomitable Ladies took an early lead in the first leg.

The team has been trading in Cape Coast throughout the week and also paired courtesy calls on key personalities in the region as

Coach Yusuf Basigi’s will be hoping to seal a win in the return leg and book a place once again in the World Cup.

Meanwhile Nigeria will also battle South Africa for the other CAF slot for the World Cup.

This year’s edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup will be staged in France from August 5-24.

