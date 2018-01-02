Black Princesses goal poacher Priscilla Adubea battles Priscilla Okyere and Ruth Appiah for 2017 SWAG Female Football of the Year

Black Princesses and Ampem Darkoah Ladies striker Priscilla Adubea is set to be named the 2017 SWAG Female Footballer of the Year following her exploits with her club and national team.

Despite opposition from team mate Priscilla Okyere and Lady Strikers forward Ruth Appiah, Adubea still look the favourite to win the gong.

The prolific goal scorer guided he side Ampem Darkoah Ladies to win the National Women’s League, scoring 19 goals to emerge the goal queen of the competition.

Not only did Adubea guide her side to win the women’s league, she also scored 6 crucial goals to see them cruising to the quarter finals of the Samford Women’s FA Cup as well as scoring 7 goals to secure preliminary qualification for the Black Princesses in the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Despite Ruth Appiah splendid show in guiding Lady Strikers to the 2nd spot in the National Women’s League scoring 10 goals for them, Adubea’s achievement seems to have sunk Ruth’s.

Priscilla Okyere also played a key role in Ampem Darkoah’s title winning feat by scoring just three goals, making Adubea’s feat an enviable one.

The award is scheduled to come off in a few weeks.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)