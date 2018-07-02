Black Princesses set to participate at U-20 Women's World Cup in France

The Black Princesses of Ghana will participate at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France after the meeting between members of the Football Association, government and FIFA last Friday in Zurich.

The meeting between the different stakeholders was in respect of designing a road map for the return of Ghana football after the West African nation was hit hard by scandals of bribery and corruption.

The government of Ghana took steps to dissolve the Football Association and halted all football related activities as the right authorities investigates issues of bribery and corruptions following the aftermath of the Anas expose.

That has left football in the country in disarray.

FIFA invited Ghana’s delegation to Zurich asking for two members of the Ghana FA, Alex Asante and Kweku Eyiah, to be present to discuss issues relating to the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

However, Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, told FIFA that due to a court injunction on the FA, its members could not perform their roles and functions.

However, according to the July 2 edition of the Graphic Sports, FIFA insisted on the presence of the FA officials and thus, Alex Asante, was there in his capacity as the Deputy General Secretary in charge of International Competitions.

He was joined by the FA’s Technical Director, Oti Akenteng, and these two were able to register Ghana for the competition under a special dispensation since Ghana had already missed the original deadline for the registration of teams.