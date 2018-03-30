Black Queens arrive in Nagasaki to face Japan in friendly

The Black Queens have landed in Nagasaki ahead of their international friendly against Japan on Sunday, 1 April, 2018.

The two teams will vie for the 2018 MS & AD Cup at the Nagasaki Stadium.

Ghana are using the friendly to sharpen their arsenals for the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations this November as hosts.

In October last year, the Black Queens were walloped 8-0 by France in a friendly.

But recovered to win the maiden WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last month.

