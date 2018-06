Elizabeth Addo was named the most outstanding player despite Seattle Reign 4-1 defeat to NC Courage in the National Women's Soccer League.

Addo,who is the captain of Ghana's Black Queens, featured was phenomenal for the American side.

The highly-rated Ghanaian has been sensational for Seattle Reign since she joined from Swedish side Kvarnsvedens IK.

She has been nicknamed 'Pele' due to her striking skill set.