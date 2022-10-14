Black Queens climb up in latest FIFA Women's rankings

The Black Queens of Ghana have made a leap up in the latest FIFA Coca Cola Women's rankings.

Ghana moved from the 60th position to the 59th spot in the October rankings despite being inactive for sometime now.

While Ghana's accumulated points of 1416.77 remains unchanged, the West African nation profited from India's drop in points during that period.

The Black Queens failed to qualify for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations hosted in Morocco this year and ultimately did not make it to the World Cup.

Even though, Ghana are 59th in the world they are beat countries deemed as not football nations in the ranking.

The likes of Haiti (56), Belarus (55), Philippines (53), Papua New Guinea (50), Myanmar (48), and Chinese Taipei (40) are all ranked above Ghana.