Black Queens coach Dramani agrees with IFAB's proposal to scrap 45-minute half of football

Black Queens Coach Didi Dramani has endorsed the International Football Association Board proposal to reduce each half of a game to 30 minutes in the bid to prevent time wasting.

World football’s rule-makers have outlined a draft of radical proposed changes to the rules of the game in a new strategy document titled Play Fair!

Adopting two halves of 30 minutes with the clock stopped when the ball goes out of play is one of dozens of ideas put forward in an attempt to make football more attractive.

The document has three aims – to improve player behaviour, increase respect and increase playing time as well as increase fairness and attractiveness.

"From the technical point of view the idea of this is to ward of unnecessary time wasting," he said

"In our own terrain when there is international competitions like the AFCON, when the technical study group are working the look at the actual time the ball was played and at times you realised we don't even play more than 50 minutes.

"If the quality is very high at times you get 54 minutes and this is just to show that the game of football is really improving, there is no unnecessary time wasting and i think we all have to hold this."

