Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi backs Ghana to win 2017 AFCON in Gabon

Black Queens head coach Yusif Basigi has tipped Ghana to do very well at the 31st Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas coach believes the Black Stars have the best select band of players to fight for the trophy.

He told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, he said: "They look good in the sense that there quite a number of players who have tasted the AFCON before.

"When it comes to tournament of this sort, you need players who have AFCON experience and to blend them with players that are up and coming, very good and talented.

"Definitely, now that the tournament hasn't started, they all have the chance. I tip the Black Stars to do very well.''

Ghana have been pooled along with seven times winners Egypt, Mali and Uganda in Group D.

They engage Uzbekistan side Bunyodkor in a preparatory test on Tuesday in the UAE, their camping base.

By Nuhu Adams

