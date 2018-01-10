Black Queens draw hosts Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso for maiden WAFU Zone B Women's Nations Cup
Ghana have drawn hosts Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso in Group B of the inaugural WAFU Zone B Women's Nations Cup next month.
The opening match will be between the Black Queens and the hosts at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium.
The eight-team tournament has Nigeria's Super Falcons, Togo, Benin and Senegal [zone A country] in Pool B.
The tournament will be played between 14-24 February.
Two other stadia to be used for the tournament are the Robert Champroux Stadium and the Parc des Sports.