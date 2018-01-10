Black Queens handed tough draw in WAFU Cup Championship

The Black Queens are set to face African giants Ivory Coast after falling in the same group for this year's WAFU Zone B Women's Championship. Wednesday's draw saw the West African powerhouse pitted in Group A alongside host country Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The tournament which is slated for February 10-24, 2018 will see eight teams compete for the maiden edition of the competition set to be staged in Cote d’Ivoire.

Group B, will see African heavyweight Nigeria battle it out with Benin, Senegal and Togo for a spot in the semi finals of the competition.

GROUP A

Cote d’Ivoire

Ghana

Burkina Faso

Niger

GROUP B

Nigeria

Benin

Senegal

Togo

