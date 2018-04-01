Black Queens suffer embarrassing 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Japan to miss out on 2018 MS&AD Cup

The Black Queens were hammered 7-1 by Japan in an international friendly played in Nagasaki on Sunday, 1 April to miss out on winning the 2018 MS&AD Cup.

Ghana put up an impressive performance in the first half when striker Jane Ayiyiam cancelled out Nadeshiko's 14th minute goal.

But Iwabuchi ensured Japan regained their lead before the half hour mark.

In the second half, the Queens capitulated and conceded four goals.

Last year, Ghana were hammered 8-0 by France in friendly played in Reims.

