Black Queens suspend demonstration over unpaid bonuses

Published on: 21 December 2016
Black Queens displaying their bronze medals at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Black Queens have called off their planned demonstration against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

The decision was reversed after a meeting between the players, officials of the FA and ministry.

Team captain Elizabeth Addo and five other members Rosemary Ampem, Faiza Ibrahim, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Patricia Mantey and Fafali Dumeshi were present.

Ghana’s senior national women team had wanted to hit the streets on Thursday over accumulated bonuses dating back to 2015 All Africa Games when they won gold.

