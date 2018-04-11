Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Black Queens winger Portia Boakye completes Djurgården IF switch

Published on: 11 April 2018

Ghana Black Queens winger Portia Boakye has completed a move to Swedish side Djurgården Fotboll

The tricky winger joined the Stockholm-based side from Hungarian side Ferencvarosi TC following her impressive debut season with the side - scoring six goals in 12 appearances.

Speaking to the club's website, the 28-year-old expressed her delight at returning to the league having featured for Ostersunds FK during the 2016 league season.

"I came to Sweden in 2016 and played half a year for Östersund and it has been a wish since then to come back to Sweden and play in a top like Damallsvenskan." Portia said.

"I am very happy to be here. I work hard; I am very serious at the training and are sure to do my absolute best in each match. And I do a lot of goals."

Boakye was a member of the Black Queens squad that helped Ghana to clinch the maiden edition of the WAFU Women's Cup which was held in Ivory Coast this year.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations