Black Queens winger Portia Boakye completes Djurgården IF switch

Ghana Black Queens winger Portia Boakye has completed a move to Swedish side Djurgården Fotboll

The tricky winger joined the Stockholm-based side from Hungarian side Ferencvarosi TC following her impressive debut season with the side - scoring six goals in 12 appearances.

Speaking to the club's website, the 28-year-old expressed her delight at returning to the league having featured for Ostersunds FK during the 2016 league season.

"I came to Sweden in 2016 and played half a year for Östersund and it has been a wish since then to come back to Sweden and play in a top like Damallsvenskan." Portia said.

"I am very happy to be here. I work hard; I am very serious at the training and are sure to do my absolute best in each match. And I do a lot of goals."

Boakye was a member of the Black Queens squad that helped Ghana to clinch the maiden edition of the WAFU Women's Cup which was held in Ivory Coast this year.