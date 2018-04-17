Black Queens winger Portia Boakye determined to make a huge impact in Sweden with Djurgården

Portia after staging a return to the European country where he started playing before moving to Turkey insists she is happy making a return to Sweden and is determined to register a historic performance.

"I came to Sweden in 2016 and played half a year for Östersund and it has been a wish since then to come back to Sweden and play in a top like Damallsvenskan,” Portia told the club’s website.

“I am very happy to be here. I work hard and I am very serious at training. I’m sure to do my absolute best in each match and to score a lot of goals.

The prolific Black Queens winger recently won the golden boot in the Women’s WAFU Zone B by scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists to help Ghana win the ultimate trophy.

Her first stay in Sweden saw her score 9 goals in 22 games for Elitettan before moving to Turkey where she scored 17 goals in 22 games.

