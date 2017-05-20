Black Starlets are not yet a complete team, says Kojo Addae Mensah

Managing Director of DataBank Group Kojo Addae-Mensah believes the high flying Ghana Under 17 team have several loop holes which needs to be mended before they can become a complete side.

According to the financial guru who is also a staunch football enthusiast, the touting of the team as not impervious is a fallacy because there are several flaws in their play.

“I have heard scores of people heaping praises on the national Under-17 team but I think there is so much to be done on this team. There are a lot of gaps in the defense and and several faulty passes too. Some of their tackles are too crunching and dangerous and if we go and play like this at the world cup, we would get punished when we meet countries like Spain and Germany.” Mr. Addae Mensah cautioned on Happy FM.

The Black Starlets play their counterparts from Guinea in the last group game of the Africa Under-17 Championship.

