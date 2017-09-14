Black Starlets arrive in Abu Dhabi to kick off final preparations for U17 World Cup
Ghana U17 national team has arrived in the UAE city of Abu Dhabi to start their final preparation for the U17 World Cup.
The Black Starlets left Accra on Wednesday night for the capital city of the United Arab Emirates for the training camp ahead of the tournament in India next month.
A total of 25 players made the trip to Abu Dhabi to step up preparations after which the team would be cut to 21 for the tournament in India from 6-24 October.
The team was initially scheduled to camp in Denmark but visa requirements from the Danish Embassy in Accra meant they had to utter their plans and opt for a different country.
The Starlets are expected to play a number of warm-up games with qualified teams, who are also camping in the Asian country.
Ghana are in Group A against India, Colombia, and USA.
25-man squad of the Black Starlets
1. Ibrahim Danlad
2. Michael Acquaye
3. Kwame Aziz
4. Najeeb Yakubu
5. Gideon Mensah
6. Bismarck Terry Owusu
7. Edmund Arko-Mensah
8. Abdul Razak Yusif
9. Gideon Acquah
10. Rashid Alhassan
11. Isaac Gyamfi
12. Evans Sarfo
13. Emmanuel Antwi
14. Gabriel Leveh
15. Ibrahim Sulley
16. Mohammed Kudus
17. Isaac Antah
18. Emmanuel Toku
19. Mohammed Iddris
20. Eric Ayiah
21. Richard Danso
22. Mohammed Aminu
23. Ibrahim Sadiq
24. Rudolf Blagogee
25. John Otu