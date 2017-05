Ghana's Under-17 team have arrived in Libreville ahead of the 2017 African Junior Championship.

The Black Starlets wants to acclimatize before the tournament starts on 14 May.

Ghana are in Group A alongside hosts Gabon, Cameroon and Guinea.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his boys will be eyeing one of the four semi-final tickets which will secure qualification to the 2017 FIFA World Cup in India.

