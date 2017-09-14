Black Starlets bonus structure remains unchanged - Deputy sports minister

The winning bonus for the national Under-17 team, Black Starlets, has been maintained at $1,000 as they jet out to participate in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup slated for India from October 6 to 28.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, confirmed this to the Graphic Sports during an interview last Sunday when he led the team and their technical handlers to a special dinner organised by the Indian community to wish the players well at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana at Cantonments in Accra.

According to him, necessary provisions had been put in place to ensure the players succeeded in their campaign in India, adding that there was no need to raise the bonus which was reviewed by the ministry last May.

"We are going to maintain the reviewed bonus structure that the ministry announced when they played in Gabon and we are up to date with the payment of their allowances as a government and we shall ensure that it continues like that."

"These are qualification bonuses but we hope that they win all their matches because the government has prepared some surprise packages for them aside the bonus", he added.

It will be recalled that the winning bonus per match for the Under-17 at the African Junior Championship in Gabon was slashed down from $3,000 to US$1,000 by the Sports Ministry.

Meanwhile, Starlets skipper, Eric Eyiah, said­­ the players were hungry for fame and glory rather than the financial benefits that came with it.

"We are cool with the bonus because money is not everything. We are rather hoping to win all our matches and win the trophy at the end of the tournament because that will be good for our careers", he said during a conversation.

The Starlets are expected to depart Accra today for a three-week training tour in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of United Arab Emirates, ahead of the World Cup which will pitch them against hosts India, United States and Colombia in Group A.

Source: Graphic Sports

