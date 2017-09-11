Black Starlets captain Eric Ayiah optimistic of World Cup triumph

Captain of the Black Starlets Eric Ayiah has reiterated that they are poised to win the upcoming U-17 World Cup.

The two-time world champions have been pitted in Group A alongside host country India, Colombia and USA for the tournament that will kick start on October 6.

And according to the team's skipper, they have put measures in place to bring home the trophy unlike the AFCON where they finished second to Cameroon.

"Qualifying from the group stage is our first aim and we're poised to achieve it, but the main target is to return home with the ultimate," Ayiah told Happy FM.

"We're not going to finish second this time around as we did in the African Cup. We know how difficult the task at hand is but nothing is impossible for God. The mistakes we did in the AFCON is rectified, so now we know how to tackle games as they come."

The team is set to enplane on a training tour to Dubai on Wednesday ahead of the competition.

Starlets will kick start their competition against Colombia on October 6 at the Jawaharlai Nehru Stadium.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)