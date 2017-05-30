Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin ready to make additions for World Cup tourney

Head coach of Black Starlets Paa Kwesi Fabin has declared that he will augment the team before the commencement of the FIFA World Cup in India later this year.

The Black Starlets team were touted as the bookmaker's favourites to clinch the coveted trophy after their breathtaking start to the competition, where they scored 9 goals in two games.

Ghana however, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Le Aiglonnets of Mali at the Stade de l’Amitie in the grand finale of the Africa Youth Championship on Sunday.

The team failed to register a goal in their last three games of the tournament, which informed the gaffer to declare that he will make additions to the side before they embark on the juvenile World Cup tourney in India.

“We are going to make some charges, we will surely make some additions to the squad before the World Cup,” he said.

“But we will release the boys and call them to camp again, we had some of the guys who got injured which prevented them from joining the team to Gabon, we hope by the team we return they will be fine."

“We also had some others who were not allowed by their teams because they claim they had various competition to play."

“We hope to get these boys and we will also do more scouting to try and get some few others as well.”