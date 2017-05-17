Black Starlets defender Arko Mensah itches for Gabon scalp

Black Starlets defender Edmund Arko Mensah has cast his eyes on beating Gabon today to book a place in the FIFA World Cup.

The Black Starlets started the tournament superbly by thumping Cameroon 4-0 in the opening fixture to take a commanding lead in Group A.

The team will lock horns with host country Gabon in the second match and a win against the “Les Pantheres” will ensure a safe passage to the FIFA U17 World Cup in India later this year.

Arko Mensah, who assisted Eric Ayiah’s first goal of the tournament with a sublime cut back pass in the Cameroon mauling wants the team to finish off the job against their Gabonese counterparts at the Stade de Port Gentil today.

“We are aware of our situation so we’ll go into the encounter with the aim of achieving the first goal we came here with,” says the No. 4 jersey player.

“They lost heavily to Guinea but we know they’d want to make amends against us because another loss means their tournament is finished, but we’ll not be complacent, that I can assure Ghanaians.”

The two-time world champions have failed to qualify to the World Cup since 2007.

