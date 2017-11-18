Black Starlets defender Bismark Owusu reveals several European clubs interest

Black Starlets defender Bismark Terry Owusu has disclosed that several clubs in abroad are after signature.

The Mandela Soccer Academy defender was one of Ghana's brightest players as the Black Starlets were knocked out by Mali at quarter finals stage of this year's FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

The enterprising guardsman has claimed that a host of top European clubs have inquired about his services but he's not set his mind on where to go.

“I have gotten offers from Portugal, UK, Germany, Italy, and Russia but I am currently seeking advise from people who have seen it all in football in order to make a choice”Owusu told Oman FM

“I will like to thank the entire technical team of the Black Starlets and the playing body though we could not achieve our target of winning the trophy, It was a great outing.”

“My role model is David Luiz and I want to reach that level, he is a defender but can comfortably play any where on the field,”

