Black Starlets defender Najeeb Yakubu eyes Gabon win to book early FIFA U17 World Cup ticket

Ghana U17 defender Najeeb Yakubu wants victory against Gabon at the 2017 African Junior Championship to secure early qualification to this year's FIFA World Cup.

The New Town Youth FC player lasted the entire duration on Sunday when they routed Cameroon 4-0 in the opening Group A match.

Yakubu is ready to give his best on Wednesday against the hosts in Port Genti.

''We feel very good and we thank our coach for his guidance. We know African football is not easy and we have to approach the game with seriousness,'' the right back said at a press match conference.

''Winning the first match does not qualify us for the World Cup, so we have to win the match tomorrow.

''We have really worked hard to get to this point and we are confident that we are going to win our next match.''

