Black Starlets finalize preparations for 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup with 3-0 win over FC 109

The Black Starlets gave their 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup preparations a boost by beating beat Gabonese side FC 109 3-0 in a friendly on Wednesday in Port-Gentil.

Emmanuel Toku scored first in the 33rd minute before Kwadwo Poku added the second on 41 minutes.

Rashid Alhassan netted an 89th minute goal to seal the easy win for the Ghana U17 side.

Ghana will begin their tournament campaign on Saturday against Cameroon on Sunday 14 May at Stade de Franceville.

