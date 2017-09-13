Black Starlets fly to Abu Dhabi for pre-2017 FIFA U17 World Cup training tour

The Black Starlets left Accra on Wednesday for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for a pre-FIFA U17 World Cup training.

A total of 25 players made the trip to the United Arab Emirates after which the team would cut to 21 for the tournament in India from 6-24 October.

The Starlets are expected to play a number of warm-up games with countries who have qualified for the tournament.

Ghana are in Group A against India, Colombia and USA.

