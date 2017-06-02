Black Starlets goalie Ibrahim Danlad wants to be the best

Black Starlets goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has revealed that he targeted the golden gloves award before the start of the Under-17 African Championships in Gabon.

The Black Starlets who were making their return to the competition after a two year ban finished second after falling to Mali in the final.

The Starlets were the joint best attacking team with 9 goals in 5 games and the finished with the best defensive record conceding just one goal all tournament; a penalty in the final. Danlad who kept 4 clean sheets in a row leading up to the final, has disclosed that winning the competitions best goalkeeper was his personal objective going into the tournament.

“I’m okay with my performance. I wrote in my diary before the tournament that I must win the golden gloves of the competition and I conceded only one goal which was not from an open play,” he said.

“I achieved that because of the quality defenders in the team. We understood each other very well since we have played together for some time.

“We are going to start preparations to achieve something great for Ghana in India.” Danlad is expected to be part of the Starlets team who will represent Ghana at the FIFA under 17 World Cup in later in October.

