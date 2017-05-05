Black Starlets leave for 2017 CAF U17 Cup of Nations today

Ghana U17 will leave for Gabon today to prepare for the 2017 African Junior Championship.

The early departure will help the Black Starlets to acclimatize before the tournament starts on 14 May.

Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah will visit the team at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram this morning to wish them well.

Ghana are in Group A alongside hosts Gabon, Cameroon and Guinea.

Paa Kwesi Fabin and his boys will be eyeing one of the four semi-final tickets which will secure qualification to the 2017 FIFA World Cup in India.

