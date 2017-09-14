Black Starlets leave for UAE camping with 25 players

The Black Starlets left Accra on Wednesday for the capital city of the United Arab Emirates for a pre-FIFA U17 World Cup training.

A total of 25 players made the trip to Abu Dhabi to step up preparations after which the team would be cut to 21 for the tournament in India from 6-24 October.

The team was initially scheduled to camp in Denmark but visa requirements from the Danish Embassy in Accra meant they had to utter their plans and opt for a different country.

The Starlets are expected to play a number of warm-up games with qualified teams, who are also camping in the Asian country.

Ghana are in Group A against India, Colombia, and USA.

25-man squad of the Black Starlets

1. Ibrahim Danlad

2. Michael Acquaye

3. Kwame Aziz

4. Najeeb Yakubu

5. Gideon Mensah

6. Bismarck Terry Owusu

7. Edmund Arko-Mensah

8. Abdul Razak Yusif

9. Gideon Acquah

10. Rashid Alhassan

11. Isaac Gyamfi

12. Evans Sarfo

13. Emmanuel Antwi

14. Gabriel Leveh

15. Ibrahim Sulley

16. Mohammed Kudus

17. Isaac Antah

18. Emmanuel Toku

19. Mohammed Iddris

20. Eric Ayiah

21. Richard Danso

22. Mohammed Aminu

23. Ibrahim Sadiq

24. Rudolf Blagogee

25. John Otu

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)