Ghana U17 team will arrive home on Tuesday after winning silver at the just ended African Junior Championship in Gabon.

The contingent is expected to touch down at Kotoka International Airport at 12:45 pm.

Despite failing to win the trophy, the Black Starlets are expected to get a warm reception.

The team have qualified for the FIFA U17 World Cup in India this October.

