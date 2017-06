Ghana U17 will know their opponents for the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup on 7 July.

The draw for the tournament will be held in Mumbai, India.

Ghana qualified alongside Mali, Guinea and Niger at the African U17 Championship where they won silver.

The Black Starlets last played at the FIFA U17 World Cup ten years ago when they finished fourth in Korea.

