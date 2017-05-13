Black Starlets wing-wizard Isaac Antah confident of Cameroon scalp

Black Starlets winger Isaac Antah is confident of inflicting defeat on Cameroon in the opening match of the 2017 Africa Youth Championship in Gabon.

The two-time Africa Champions have been drawn in Group A which consists of host nation Gabon, Guinea and Cameroon.

The Black Starlets will square off against old nemesis Cameroon on Monday in the opening fixture of the group as they bid to end their 18-year trophy drought.

And Antah, who is affectionately called 'Opeley' due to his dribbling art, has fired a warning shot to Les Lions Indomptables ahead of Monday's crunch clash at the Stade Port Gentil.

"We arrived here in good spirit and we hope to maintain this up until the end of the tournament," Antah exclusively told Happy FM's Sintim Koree Chaskele.

"The coaches have told us a lot about our opponents (Cameroon) but looking at the squad we have, I can assure Ghanaians that there's no way they will escape our wrath on Monday."

"We have prepared well for this tournament and it will be great to return home with the trophy."

The Young Wise star featured in all of the Black Starlets qualifying games.

