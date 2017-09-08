Black Stars abandoned travel arrangements after Congo win – Sports Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have dismissed the assertion that shirking their duties resulted in the Black Stars making their own travel arrangements from Brazaville back to Ghana.

Captain of the side Asamoah Gyan had to eventually rescue the situation by paying for a direct chartered flight back to Ghana after the emphatic 5-1 win over Congo after it emerged that government had allegedly failed to deliver on its promise.

The alleged arrangement was to see government convey the players to Ghana by mid morning of September 6 after which they could depart for their various bases in Europe.

The story is however not corroborated by deputy sports Minister Pius Hadzide who insists that all necessary arrangements had been sorted out only for the players to take matters into their own hands for reasons unknown.

“Arrangements were made to convey them back to Accra.

“Our arrangement was that by this morning Air Ivoire will depart from Brazaville and arrive in Ghana by 10:30 in the morning.

“We are told that some of them may have wanted to arrive ahead of schedule.

“I don’t know but for some of them they had just won a match massively and they were excited.

“I do not know but I am told that one player or a couple of them got together to charter a flight.

“That should not be interpreted to mean that the Ministry did not do its job.

“We had a plan and were following through strictly with it,” he told Citi Sports in an interview.

